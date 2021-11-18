UNICEF ECAR Humanitarian Situation Report No. 3 – 1 July to 30 September 2021

Highlights

UNICEF Europe and Central Asia Regional Office (ECARO) works in 22 countries and territories1 and is present in Italy, supporting refugee and migrant populations.

• Between July-September 4.4 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and 50,027 deaths were reported. 2 Georgia registered the highest rate of cases (6,169 per 100,000 population), followed by Montenegro (4,902). Compared to the previous quarter, the number of cases increased drastically, particularly in Montenegro (+258%),

Georgia (+194%) and Kosovo* (+187%).

• Natural disasters wrought significant damage, including in Tajikistan where a major earthquake affected 4,480 people, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, where landslides due to heavy rains caused 15 fatalities and the Mediterranean where heatwaves triggered disastrous wildfires affecting over 473,00 people.

• UNICEF continued to efforts to strengthen emergency preparedness and response capacities and enhance risk-informed programming to build resilience. The COVID-19 response continued to focus on preventing transmission and alleviating the impact on vulnerable children and families by enhancing systems and services in health, nutrition, child protection education, social protection, water, sanitation, and hygiene (WASH), risk communication and provision of critical supplies.

• During the reporting period, 96,018 primary caregivers of children 0-23 months were reached with messages and counselling on Infant and Young Child Feeding (IYCF). 38,128 children and caregivers were granted mental health and psychosocial support (MHPSS), while 32,747 children and women accessed primary healthcare in UNICEF supported facilities.

• UNICEF ECARO has received US$ 35.2 million of the US$ 71.9 million requested. With an additional US$ 8.6 million carried forward from the previous year, a funding gap of 51% remains. UNICEF ECARO acknowledges and appreciates the generous contributions from all public and private sector donors.

Regional Funding Overview and Partnerships

Under the Humanitarian Action for Children (HAC) for Europe and Central Asia regional appeal, UNICEF is requesting US$ 71.9 million in 2021. At the end of the reporting period, UNICEF Europe and Central Asia (ECA) had received US$ 35.2 million, 49% of required funding, including US$ 8.6 million carry-forward from 2020 and US$ 26.6 million received in 2021. UNICEF is thankful for the support from donors whose contributions were received during the reporting period. These include: the European Union (EU); United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and USAID’s Bureau for Humanitarian Assistance (BHA); the Multi-Donor Trust Fund (MDTF); Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA); the Kingdoms of Norway and Luxemburg; the Government of Switzerland; the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCDO) of the United Kingdom; Global Thematic Humanitarian Funds; UNICEF National Committees in Denmark, German, Sweden, and the Netherlands, as well as private sector donors.

At country level, UNICEF continued to work closely with other UN agencies, particularly WHO, UNDP, GAVI, governments and line ministries, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), and civil society organisations (CSOs) to assess the impact of COVID-19 on children and their families. With its partners, UNICEF worked to develop and implement strategic actions to alleviate negative effects of the pandemic and other emergencies.