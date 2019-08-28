UNHCR Turkey: Working towards Durable Solutions Factsheet (July 2019)

CONTEXT AND PRIORITIES

UNHCR promotes three durable solutions for refugees as part of its core mandate: voluntary repatriation, local integration, and resettlement. The legal framework for refugees in Turkey does not refer to ‘local integration’ as a concept. Efforts of increasingly including refugees in services provided through the national system continue, in line with the principle of harmonization put forward by both by the Law on Foreigners and International Protection and the Government’s National Strategy on Harmonization and a National Action Plan adopted in February 2018. The objectives of harmonization are to reduce dependency on third party support, create an environment where foreigners and international protection beneficiaries live in harmony with the host community, and for all activities to equip refugees with the knowledge and skills required to be independently active and contribute to society. To contribute to increasing self-reliance, UNHCR continues its support to education and livelihoods in 2019. With regard to education, namely higher education and language training as part of higher education preparation, UNHCR will pursue its cooperation with the Presidency for Turks Abroad and Related Communities (YTB)and continue working with the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services (MoFLSS) and the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) to improve access to the labour market for refugees. Advocacy for an increase in resettlement quotas is on-going, with a total of 20,000 resettlement places as the target for 2020. UNHCR is also increasing its presence in voluntary repatriation interviews, monitor trends and update the preparedness plan for return, in cooperation with the Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM).