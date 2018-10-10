10 Oct 2018

UNHCR Turkey: Strengthening a Quality Asylum System Factsheet (September 2018)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 10 Oct 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (185.51 KB)

Working in Partnership with the Directorate General of Migration Management

Turkey is the country hosting the largest number of refugees worldwide, including over 3.5 million Syrian refugees who have been granted temporary protection and more than 368,000 asylum-seekers and refugees of other nationalities. Turkey has adopted a strong legal framework - the Law on International Protection and Foreigners (LFIP) which came into effect in April 2014 and the Temporary Protection Regulation (TPR) effective since October 2014 - which forms the basis for UNHCR’s strategy and support to the Government of Turkey.

Since the entry into force of the LFIP in 2014 and the establishment of the Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), and in line with the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) strategic objectives, UNHCR has increased its dialogue and collaboration with DGMM to support the development and implementation of a strong and fair national asylum system for all persons seeking international as well as temporary protection in Turkey.

Strengthening the Asylum System

UNHCR’s collaboration with DGMM aims to ensure access to registration and documentation as well as fair and efficient national refugee status determination procedures are in place for persons seeking international protection. Also, assistance for registration and verification of Syrian refugees will continue in order to support the Temporary Protection regime.

These priorities will be pursued through a number of different initiatives, as planned in the 3RP and agreed with DGMM, including capacity development support, the provision of human resources and material support, interpretation services and by facilitating access of international protection applicants and refugees to information about national registration and asylum procedures.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.