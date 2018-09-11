UNHCR Turkey: Strengthening a Quality Asylum System Factsheet (August 2018)

Working in Partnership with the Directorate General of Migration Management

Turkey is the country hosting the largest number of refugees worldwide, including over 3.5 million Syrian refugees who have been granted temporary protection and more than 360,000 asylum-seekers and refugees of other nationalities. Turkey has adopted a strong legal framework - the Law on International Protection and Foreigners (LFIP) which came into effect in April 2014 and the Temporary Protection Regulation (TPR) effective since October 2014 - which forms the basis for UNHCR’s strategy and support to the Government of Turkey.

Since the entry into force of the LFIP in 2014 and the establishment of the Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), and in line with the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) strategic objectives, UNHCR has increased its dialogue and collaboration with DGMM to support the development and implementation of a strong and fair national asylum system for all persons seeking international as well as temporary protection in Turkey.

Strengthening the Asylum System

UNHCR’s collaboration with DGMM aims to ensure access to registration and documentation as well as fair and efficient national refugee status determination procedures are in place for persons seeking international protection. Also, assistance for registration and verification of Syrian refugees will continue in order to support the Temporary Protection regime.

These priorities will be pursued through a number of different initiatives, as planned in the 3RP and agreed with DGMM, including capacity development support, the provision of human resources and material support, interpretation services and by facilitating access of international protection applicants and refugees to information about national registration and asylum procedures.