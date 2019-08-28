28 Aug 2019

UNHCR Turkey: Strengthening protection and access to quality services of refugees with specific needs Factsheet (July 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (676.37 KB)

CONTEXT AND PRIORITIES

Turkey’s legal framework provides temporary protection beneficiaries and international protection applicants, upon their registration with the authorities, access to a broad range of services (education, health, social services) and access to employment, subject to a work-permit. UNHCR works on strengthening protection and access to public services for all refugees, in particular those with specific needs, by working closely with national, provincial, local and international partners. Efforts focus on persons with legal and physical protection needs, women and girls at risk, persons with serious medical needs (including disabilities or chronic illnesses), survivors of violence and torture and children and adolescents at risk. Particular attention is placed on identifying persons with these specific needs and profiles, with a view to responding to their needs, including by referring them to relevant service providers. Co-operation with the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services (MoFLSS), the Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), civil society actors and community support networks in the identification, referral and response to refugees with specific needs form the backbone of the strategic approach.

Working with the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services

With the aim of increasing effective access to public services for persons with specific needs, UNHCR has established a close working relationship with the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services (MOFLSS) which a Protocol of Cooperation which was signed in January 2018 and extended in 2019. The Ministry is responsible for family affairs and social services (including but not limited to women’s shelters, accommodation for unaccompanied children, and community and social service centres) and as such for the provision of protection and assistance to vulnerable persons. MoFLSS is an important actor in the refugee response and key in pursuing the policy of inclusion of refugees in national social protection and assistance schemes. In this regard, closely collaborating with and supporting this institution is a critical aspect of UNHCR’s protection strategy in Turkey and that of the Refugee and Resilience Response Plan (3RP). The Ministry and UNHCR have a long history of working together. UNHCR has been working closely with MOFLSS and institutions preceding its establishment to enhance child protection and prevent, mitigate and respond to sexual and gender based violence (SGBV). More recently, the focus of the collaboration has been on Social Service Centres (SSCs).

