UNHCR Turkey: Strengthening Legal Protection and Access to Justice Factsheet (May 2018)

Current Legal Framework

The adoption of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection (LFIP) in April 2013 paved the way to strengthening access to justice for asylum-seekers, refugees and persons granted temporary protection in Turkey. This included access to legal aid for international protection applicants and refugees in appeal procedures as well as access to judicial review by the Administrative Court and the Criminal Court of Peace. This provision is complemented by other legislation granting the right to legal aid for persons seeking international protection in Turkey.

The right to submit individual applications to the Constitutional Court of Turkey has reinforced access to available legal remedies. Since 2012, any person whose fundamental rights and freedoms, as set forth in the European Convention of Human Rights and guaranteed by the Constitution, may have been infringed by a public authority can apply to the Constitutional Court.

Access to Justice

In line with the protection strategy set out in the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) 2018-2019, access to justice, ensuring legal aid and representation as well as access to courts, is one of the key components of UNHCR’s judicial engagement strategy and presents an integral part of protection delivery. Access to justice is an essential element in a broad spectrum of protection activities through which the rights of refugees are secured.

While an enabling legal framework exists, refugees and asylum-seekers face a number of challenges to access justice with national resources being stretched beyond capacity to provide legal aid to all refugees in need, and refugees lacking information on the availability of legal aid. UNHCR continues to work with relevant national counterparts to broaden access of asylum-seekers and refugees to legal aid and assistance through a number of activities.

UNHCR Turkey Judicial Engagement Strategy and Priorities

In line with the UNHCR Judicial Engagement priorities, UNHCR Turkey’s strategy encompasses a broad range of components including access to justice by refugees, capacity development of judges and lawyers (training in international refugee law, sharing of country of origin information with the courts and the Union of Turkish Bar Associations (UTBA) and creation of a case law database on refugee law), networking with and sensitizing lawyers and the judiciary, supporting strategic litigation efforts, access by refugees to administrative complaint mechanisms such as Ombudsman Office and advocacy on legislative amendments. Moving forward, UNHCR will strengthen its coordination and cooperation with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in regards to access to justice.