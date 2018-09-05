UNHCR Turkey: Strengthening Legal Protection and Access to Justice Factsheet (August 2018)

Turkey’s comprehensive legal framework provides access to a broad range of services (education, health, social, and employment) for beneficiaries of temporary protection, international protection applicants and refugees upon registration with the authorities. UNHCR works on strengthening access to quality services for all refugees, in particular persons with specific needs, through public systems and national and local institutions.

UNHCR advocates for and supports the inclusion of refugees into national systems by working towards strengthened cooperation with line ministries and national institutions. Through engagement at provincial and local levels, UNHCR provides technical and capacity development support. At the same time, UNHCR, in close cooperation with partners of the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) 2018-2019, aims to provide humanitarian assistance and temporary services to address urgent needs of the most vulnerable refugees. Specifically, UNHCR is focused on enhancing the identification of people with specific needs, enhancing protection monitoring and strengthening referrals to public service providers to ensure effective protection of the most vulnerable refugees.

With particular focus on enhancing child protection and preventive and response services for survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, UNHCR is collaborating with local partners to provide services complementary to those provided by the relevant state institutions.