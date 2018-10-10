UNHCR Turkey: Resettlement Factsheet (September 2018)

Resettlement in Turkey

In the current complex refugee context, resettlement continues to be a critical protection tool and a solution for many vulnerable refugees whose protection needs cannot otherwise be met and who do not have the option of returning home. It also remains an important and a tangible mechanism for responsibility sharing among States. This was confirmed in the UN General Assembly New York Declaration for Refugee and Migrants with the specific commitment made by States to scale up and increase global resettlement opportunities as well as pursue complementary pathways.

UNHCR is mandated by its Statute and the UN General Assembly Resolutions to undertake resettlement as one of the three durable solutions, which inlcude voluntary repatriation and local integration. Resettlement is an essential element in ensuring refugees have access to host countries in which they can thrive and aim for self-sufficiency.

All refugees are processed in accordance with global resettlement criteria which includes the following categories: legal and physical protection needs, survivors of violence and torture, medical needs, women and girls at risk, children and adolescents at risk and family reunification.