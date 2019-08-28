28 Aug 2019

UNHCR Turkey: Resettlement and complementary pathways Factsheet (August 2019)

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
CONTEXT AND PRIORITIES

As refugee situations continue to increase in scope, scale and complexity, resettlement continues to be a critical protection tool and a solution for many vulnerable refugees whose protection needs cannot otherwise be met and who do not have the option of returning home. It also remains an important and a tangible demonstration of solidarity and responsibility sharing among States. On 17 December 2018, the United Nations General Assembly affirmed the Global Compact on Refugees. 1 The Compact recognises the imperative to expand access to third country solutions for refugees, including through resettlement and complementary pathways. This translates into more resettlement opportunities for refugees who are at heightened risks, as well as better access for refugees to complementary pathways that provide protection and solution.2

UNHCR is mandated by its Statute and the UN General Assembly Resolutions to undertake resettlement as one of three durable solutions, which include voluntary repatriation and local integration.

