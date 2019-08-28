UNHCR Turkey: Promoting access to and the provision of protection Factsheet (July 2019)

CONTEXT AND PRIORITIES

Turkey, as the country hosting the largest number of refugees worldwide – over 3.6 million Syrian refugees and more than 370,000 asylum-seekers and refugees of other nationalities – has adopted a comprehensive legal framework. This framework, in particular, the Law on Foreigners and International Protection (April 2013) and the Temporary Protection Regulation (October 2014), forms the basis for UNHCR’s strategy to support the refugee response in Turkey.

In line with its priority to promote access to and the provision of protection, UNHCR continues to support the Government of Turkey in the implementation of the national legal framework. UNHCR also continues to advocate for the admission of persons in need of international protection, and their access to national registration and international protection procedures as well as promote standards, safeguards and integrity measures. To pursue this, UNHCR works to reinforce its partnership with the Turkish Coast Guard, Gendarmerie and Land Forces, as well as its cooperation with the Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM) to support continuous registration and international protection procedures. In addition, efforts to enhance access to legal assistance continue by working with the Ministry of Justice and the Union of Turkish Bar Associations (UTBA).

SUPPORTING NATIONAL ASYLUM PROCEDURES

Since the entry into force of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection (LFIP) and the establishment of DGMM, UNHCR has pursued and intensified its dialogue and cooperation with DGMM to support the development and implementation of a fair and efficient national asylum system for all persons seeking international protection in Turkey. This support aims at strengthening procedures for registration and international protection status determination. These priorities will be pursued through different initiatives agreed upon with DGMM, including technical, human resources and material support, and by strengthening access to information of asylum-seekers and refugees on the procedures.