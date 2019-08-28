28 Aug 2019

UNHCR Turkey: Promoting access to and the provision of protection Factsheet (July 2019)

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (755.47 KB)

CONTEXT AND PRIORITIES

Turkey, as the country hosting the largest number of refugees worldwide – over 3.6 million Syrian refugees and more than 370,000 asylum-seekers and refugees of other nationalities – has adopted a comprehensive legal framework. This framework, in particular, the Law on Foreigners and International Protection (April 2013) and the Temporary Protection Regulation (October 2014), forms the basis for UNHCR’s strategy to support the refugee response in Turkey.

In line with its priority to promote access to and the provision of protection, UNHCR continues to support the Government of Turkey in the implementation of the national legal framework. UNHCR also continues to advocate for the admission of persons in need of international protection, and their access to national registration and international protection procedures as well as promote standards, safeguards and integrity measures. To pursue this, UNHCR works to reinforce its partnership with the Turkish Coast Guard, Gendarmerie and Land Forces, as well as its cooperation with the Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM) to support continuous registration and international protection procedures. In addition, efforts to enhance access to legal assistance continue by working with the Ministry of Justice and the Union of Turkish Bar Associations (UTBA).

SUPPORTING NATIONAL ASYLUM PROCEDURES

Since the entry into force of the Law on Foreigners and International Protection (LFIP) and the establishment of DGMM, UNHCR has pursued and intensified its dialogue and cooperation with DGMM to support the development and implementation of a fair and efficient national asylum system for all persons seeking international protection in Turkey. This support aims at strengthening procedures for registration and international protection status determination. These priorities will be pursued through different initiatives agreed upon with DGMM, including technical, human resources and material support, and by strengthening access to information of asylum-seekers and refugees on the procedures.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.