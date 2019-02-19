19 Feb 2019

UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, Year 2018 Highlights

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
As of 10 September 2018, UNHCR phased-out of registration and refugee status determination. The Directorate General of Migration Management is now the sole authority to register and process international protection applications.

The Directorate General of Migration Management was supported in closing or decongesting nine tented temporary accommodation centres.

Over 6,540 refugee students benefitted from higher education preparation programmes provided by the Presidency for Turks Abroad in cooperation with UNHCR.

Strategic Directions and Priority Activities

Turkey is host to the largest number of refugees worldwide, and has adopted a legal framework which provides refugees and asylum-seekers with access to rights and services: the Law on Foreigners and International Protection and the Temporary Protection Regulation. This legal framework forms the basis for UNHCR Turkey’s strategy and priorities in support of Turkey’s refugee response, in line with its Global Strategic Priorities, namely:

  • Promote access to and support the provision of protection

  • Support the strengthening of access to quality services through public systems

  • Provide humanitarian assistance, in particular for alternatives to camps

  • Promote and prepare for durable solutions, by supporting self-reliance, pursuing resettlement and monitoring voluntary repatriation procedures.

