UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, September 2021

Key Figures (as of 30 September 2021)

4 million Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including over 3.7 million Syrians under temporary protection and over 330,000 international protection status holders and asylum-seekers of other nationalities.

Over 98% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces, while 1.5% are hosted in seven temporary accommodation centres managed by DGMM.

6,500 Refugees were submitted for resettlement consideration to 14 countries in 2021 so far. Close to 5,400 refugees departed for resettlement to 13 countries, 72% of whom were Syrian and 15% Afghan.

105,700 Calls received on the UNHCR Counselling Line in September constituting a 64% increase in the average monthly calls for 2021. UNHCR responded to 31,000 calls, the majority of which came from Syrian nationals (53%) followed by 24% of calls from Afghan nationals. The main queries were about resettlement opportunities followed by legal assistance. Among those, 3,400 calls came through UNHCR’s dedicated GBV line, where 1,200 individuals received GBV-related counselling.