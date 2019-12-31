31 Dec 2019

UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, October 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Oct 2019
4 million Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including over 3.6 million Syrian nationals and close to 400,000 registered refugees and asylum-seekers of other nationalities. Over 98% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces

9,700 Refugees departed for resettlement in 2019 as of end of October, over 78 per cent of whom are Syrians

14 Registration support missions in October were conducted across the country to observe registration practices. These were in cooperation with DGMM and showed an increase in registration capacity of PDMM.

Key Developments in October 2019

On 14 October, in collaboration with the World Fair Trade Organisation and the International Development Management Initiative (IDEMA),
UNHCR organised a workshop on social enterprises and refugee artisans. The workshop was initiated by the UNHCR MADE51 Team which introduces buyers to a global collection of refugee artisanal products. The goal was to enable branding, launching and management for these products at a global level. Some 52 participants from NGOs, social enterprises and academia were present.

UNHCR and UNDP organized the first planning workshop for the Refugee Resilience and Response Plan (3RP 2020-2021) on 14 October 2019. Around 150 participants from government institutions, UN agencies, diplomatic missions as well as Turkish, Syrian and international NGOs participated. In her opening speech, the Deputy Director General for Asylum, Migration and Visas of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, thanked UNHCR and UNDP for their cooperation and support, and underlined the importance assigned to the 3RP by the Turkish Government, as a basis for responsibility sharing.

On 14 October, UNHCR participated in the Global Refugee and Migration Congress hosted by Gaziantep University. UNHCR’s Deputy Representative participated in the official opening ceremony with the Governor and Metropolitan Mayor of Gaziantep, and 1,500 participants and academics from 24 countries.

UNHCR also participated in focus group discussions held by Gaziantep University Institute for Migration between Syrian and Turkish youth communities on campus to find community level solutions to social cohesion issues that emerge.

