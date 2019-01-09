UNHCR Turkey Operational Update October 2018

Almost 3.6 million Syrian refugees registered as of 31 October, according to the Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM). Almost 96 per cent of Syrian refugees live in urban and peri-urban areas while the other four per cent live in 13 Temporary Accommodation Centres (TACs) operated by DGMM.

As of 31 October, almost 13,660 resettlement submissions (almost 70 per cent Syrians and 30 per cent refugees of other nationalities) of refugee cases were made to resettlement countries, and 7,335 refugees departed on resettlement (over 90 per cent Syrians and almost 10 per cent refugees of other nationalities).

As of end of October, 641,630 Syrian students were enrolled in formal education with an enrolment rate of over 62 per cent. In addition, over 20,700 Syrian students were enrolled in higher education programmes in Turkey.

Update on Achievements

Alternatives to Camps: In addition to the five temporary accommodation centres (TACs) closed in September, DGMM closed the Akçakale TAC in Şanlıurfa in October. UNHCR supported the relocation of residents, who were given the option of relocating to another TAC identified by DGMM or to urban areas.

Over 90 per cent of the TAC residents decided to relocate to urban areas. Meanwhile, UNHCR supported DGMM’s plan to decongest an additional three TACs (Oncupinar and Elbeyli, the two TACs of Kilis province, and Turkoglu, the only TAC of Kahramanmaraş province), where residents were offered the option to relocate to urban areas or stay in the TACs. DGMM and UNHCR are working together to support relocated TAC residents settle in urban areas and have developed a methodology to help accelerate registration in the provinces of relocation.

Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP): On 9 October, the Country Planning Workshop for the 3RP 2019 – 2020 took place with the participation of various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the Vice Presidency, DGMM, 3RP partners and donor representatives. The MFA Director General of Consular Affairs delivered a speech underlining the importance of the 3RP for continued responsibility sharing, and the representative of DGMM delivered a presentation on the legal framework, procedures, and recent developments, including closure of TACs. The 3RP brings together 34 non-governmental organizations and 12 United Nations (UN) agencies to support the Turkish authorities’ implementation of the national asylum framework.