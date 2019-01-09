09 Jan 2019

UNHCR Turkey Operational Update October 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 09 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (642.18 KB)

Almost 3.6 million Syrian refugees registered as of 31 October, according to the Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM). Almost 96 per cent of Syrian refugees live in urban and peri-urban areas while the other four per cent live in 13 Temporary Accommodation Centres (TACs) operated by DGMM.

As of 31 October, almost 13,660 resettlement submissions (almost 70 per cent Syrians and 30 per cent refugees of other nationalities) of refugee cases were made to resettlement countries, and 7,335 refugees departed on resettlement (over 90 per cent Syrians and almost 10 per cent refugees of other nationalities).

As of end of October, 641,630 Syrian students were enrolled in formal education with an enrolment rate of over 62 per cent. In addition, over 20,700 Syrian students were enrolled in higher education programmes in Turkey.

Update on Achievements

Alternatives to Camps: In addition to the five temporary accommodation centres (TACs) closed in September, DGMM closed the Akçakale TAC in Şanlıurfa in October. UNHCR supported the relocation of residents, who were given the option of relocating to another TAC identified by DGMM or to urban areas.
Over 90 per cent of the TAC residents decided to relocate to urban areas. Meanwhile, UNHCR supported DGMM’s plan to decongest an additional three TACs (Oncupinar and Elbeyli, the two TACs of Kilis province, and Turkoglu, the only TAC of Kahramanmaraş province), where residents were offered the option to relocate to urban areas or stay in the TACs. DGMM and UNHCR are working together to support relocated TAC residents settle in urban areas and have developed a methodology to help accelerate registration in the provinces of relocation.
Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP): On 9 October, the Country Planning Workshop for the 3RP 2019 – 2020 took place with the participation of various stakeholders, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), the Vice Presidency, DGMM, 3RP partners and donor representatives. The MFA Director General of Consular Affairs delivered a speech underlining the importance of the 3RP for continued responsibility sharing, and the representative of DGMM delivered a presentation on the legal framework, procedures, and recent developments, including closure of TACs. The 3RP brings together 34 non-governmental organizations and 12 United Nations (UN) agencies to support the Turkish authorities’ implementation of the national asylum framework.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.