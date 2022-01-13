UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, November-December 2021

Key Figures (as of 31 December 2021)

4 million Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including over 3.7 million Syrians under temporary protection and over 330,000 international protection status holders and asylum-seekers of other nationalities.

While 98.6% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces, 1.4% are hosted in seven temporary accommodation centres managed by the Presidency of Migration Management (PMM).

12,270 Refugees were submitted for resettlement consideration to 14 countries in 2021. Close to 7,400 refugees departed for resettlement to 13 countries, 76% of whom were Syrian and 12% Afghan.

46,700 Calls answered on the UNHCR Counselling Line in December. There is an almost 50% decrease in total received calls from September. Most of the callers, the majority Syrian (50%) followed by Afghan nationals (23%). enquired about resettlement opportunities followed by financial assistance. Among those, almost 7,000 calls came through UNHCR’s dedicated GBV line.