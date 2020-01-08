UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, November 2019

Key Figures (as of 03 December 2019)

4 million Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including over 3.6 million Syrian nationals and close to 400,000 registered refugees and asylum-seekers of other nationalities. Over 98% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces

10,268 Refugees departed for resettlement in 2019 as of end of November, 79 per cent of whom are Syrians

22,369 Calls answered on the UNHCR counselling line in November with a 95% answer rate for queued calls

Key Developments in November 2019

A Migration, Security and Social Cohesion Regional High-Level Workshop covering eight Turkish provinces of the Aegean region was held on 28 November in Izmir, bringing together high-level provincial officials who inform Turkey’s migration management with the aim of encouraging actions that foster social cohesion, identifying local challenges and discussing solutions in terms of social cohesion. About 240 participants attended. In his opening remarks, Turkey’s Minister of Interior acknowledged the harmonisation efforts carried out jointly with UNHCR, and stressed the role played by stakeholders, such as line ministries and municipalities, in Turkey’s migration management, adding that prejudices could be overcome with adequate informationsharing and awareness-raising. The event attracted wide media coverage.

The Turkish Coast Guard in cooperation with UNHCR organized the official inauguration of the Kuşadası Turkish Coast Guard Processing and Screening Centre established at Aydin Kuşadası Marina with the support of UNHCR and in collaboration with the Kuşadası District-Governorate and Aydin Provincial Directorate of Migration Management. Officials attending the opening including the Kuşadası District Governor and Chief Prosecutor. The screening and processing facility is managed by the Turkish Coast Guard. It supports the pre-screening capacity of the border authorities to facilitate identification, assistance and referral of individuals with protection and other humanitarian needs, to support adequate and dignified reception conditions for, and timely processing of, intercepted, apprehended and rescued individuals.

The Stakeholders Roundtable, which concluded the planning process for the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) 2020-2021 for Turkey, was organized on 22 November. Some 100 senior government officials as well as representatives of donor, UN, International Financial Institution and civil society engaged in the refugee response participated. The main strategic directions and priorities of the 3RP for 2020-2021 were presented, while endorsement of the strategic priorities as well as feedback from all stakeholders was sought ahead of the finalization of the plan. For the Government of Turkey, Ambassador Hatun Demirer, DG Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs provided the opening speech.

The International Forum on Local Solutions to Migration and Displacement (the Municipal Forum) ‘From Emergency to Resilience and Development’, took place on 26-27 November in Gaziantep and was coorganized by the Gaziantep Metropolitan Municipality, UNDP, UNHCR, IOM, the World Academy For Local Government and Democracy (WALD), the Union of Municipalities of Turkey, and the United Cities and Local Governments Middle East and West Asia Section (UCLG-MEWA). The Forum brought together mayors and local development actors from various countries to share good practices and facilitate city-level partnerships. The Municipal Forum contributed to existing networks of relevant actors in migration and forced displacement contexts. It also highlighted approaches in light of the Global Compact on Refugees (GCR) and the Global Compact on Safe, Orderly and Regular Migration (GCM). A key outcome of the Municipal Forum was the Gaziantep Declaration reflecting good practices on local solutions to migration and forced displacement. The Gaziantep Declaration was signed by 37 stakeholders including mayors and representatives of local development actors, civil society and UN agencies.