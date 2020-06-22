UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, May 2020

Key Figures (as of 29 May 2020)

4 million

Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including almost 3.6 million Syrian nationals and close to 330,000 registered refugees and asylum seekers of other nationalities. Over 98% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces

40,135

Users and 115,008 views on the Help website in May, and over 4,200 visitors on the Services Advisor platform

12,500

Hygiene kits delivered to local authorities and distributed to refugee and host community households in May.

Protection during times of COVID-19

UNHCR continues to cooperate with the Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) in the strengthening of registration and international protection status determination procedures. In view of COVID-19, only the registration of persons with special needs (including those with medical needs) were being processed by PDMMs. Similarly, protection desk personnel processed the referrals of urgent cases and recorded basic information of new cases so they could be processed as a matter of priority, once COVID-19 related measures were eased. UNHCR has been following up with DGMM to identify solutions for the registration faced by refugees with specific needs and those whose health insurance had been de-activated. The cases were discussed with DGMM and passed on by DGMM to the respective PDMMs for relevant action.

A Training Cooperation Protocol was signed between the Justice Academy of Turkey and UNHCR establishing a framework for cooperation modalities in planning, designing and carrying out training activities targeting judges and public prosecutors working in the civil and administrative jurisdiction. The training activities are designed to find solutions for legal problems faced by refugees in the fields of private law, criminal law and administrative law in Turkey.

UNHCR supports the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services (MoFLSS) in 43 provinces throughout Turkey. During COVID-19, the social services and psychosocial support to persons with specific vulnerabilities continued to be provided and followedup through tele-communication and have extended to refugees. The services included support lines, soup kitchens and food distribution, which increased significantly in May due to the pandemic and in most cases, cooked or dry food was serviced directly to homes. Information on Violence Prevention and Monitoring Centres (SONIM) support lines and KADES were disseminated through text messages, with these services also applying to refugee women and children in Turkey.

In May, the legal clinics in Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep and Hatay continued to provide legal assistance through telephone or video calls responding to matters related to international and temporary protection procedures, civil law, exit and re-entry procedures, family reunification and citizenship procedures. The Şanlıurfa Legal Clinic provided legal counselling to 70 individuals and the Hatay Legal Clinic to 41 individuals, while 23 individuals benefitted from legal assistance provided by the Gaziantep Legal Clinic. Due to the COVID-19 mitigation measures, the clinics could not carry out outreach activities. Nevertheless, teleconference meetings and webinars on case management and legal counselling organised by the legal counsellors in south east Turkey continued, attended by 160 participants.