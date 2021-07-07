UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, June 2021

Key Figures (as of 30 June 2021)

4 million Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including over 3.6 million Syrians under temporary protection and over 330,000 international protection status holders and asylum-seekers of other nationalities. Over 98% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces, while 1.5% are hosted in seven temporary accommodation centres managed by DGMM.

2,792 Refugees have departed for resettlement to 12 countries in 2021 so far. UNHCR provided over 4,415 submissions for resettlement consideration from January to end of June 2021.

24,700 Calls answered on the UNHCR Counselling Line in June with the majority of calls enquiring about resettlement opportunities followed by financial assistance. Among those were 2,200 calls came through UNHCR’s dedicated GBV line.

On 23 June, UNHCR Representative participated in the launch of the Ministry of National Education’s Electronic Information Network points (EBA points) which were established in 114 schools with the support of UNHCR. The EBA support centres were set up in 16 provinces across the country and can each accommodate 15 to 20 students. UNHCR provided around 2,060 computers which were distributed in the centres, in addition to teacher support and laptops for the teachers. At the launch, the Minister of National Education, Mr. Ziya Selçuk, highlighted the support provided to students; the ministry had distributed close to one million tablets with 25 GB internet capacity to students throughout Turkey. The Minister indicated his hope that support would continue, not only as a temporary measure during the pandemic but in line with Turkey’s long-term goals and vision in education. UNHCR and the Vocational Qualifications Authority concluded a Letter of Understanding to strengthen UNHCR’s support for facilitating access of individuals under temporary and international protection to the labour market by evaluating their knowledge, skills, and competencies in cooperation with the Vocational Qualifications Authority. UNHCR organized and facilitated an online discussion platform meeting for social entrepreneurs and cooperatives in the Marmara region on 23 June. Over 60 participants from the Ministry of Industry and Technology, the World Bank, the World Fair Trade Organisation, MADE51, UN agencies, national and international NGOs, local authorities, cooperatives and social enterprises took part in the meeting. The discussion focused on unpacking the role of municipalities in strengthening cooperatives and social enterprises and presenting recommendations to increase refugee participation in the initiatives. The importance of municipal support in strengthening cooperative activities and enabling refugee participation was highlighted; as was evident through presentations given by the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, and the municipalities of Sultanbeyli and Kucukcekmece on their collaborations with cooperatives. The meeting is part of a series of regional meetings within the larger context of self-reliance and the socio-economic inclusion of persons in need of international protection. The first was held in April for the Aegean region.