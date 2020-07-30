UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, June 2020

Key Figures (as of 25 June 2020)

4 million Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including almost 3.6 million Syrian nationals and close to 330,000 registered refugees and asylumseekers of other nationalities. Over 98% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces

10,294 Households received one off COVID-19 emergency cash payments by end of June

47,600 Hygiene kits delivered and distributed to refugee and host community households in 38 provinces through 62 partners in June

Emergency cash-based interventions

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and in close coordination with the Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), UNHCR Turkey initiated an emergency cash assistance programme targeting the most vulnerable refugees that are adversely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic with one-off cash assistance, an amount which corresponds to the one-off assistance scheme by Turkey for vulnerable citizens. The cash-assistance of TYR 1,000 per household, is transferred through the Turkish Postal Service (PTT). The scheme aims to reach initially up to 20,000 households.

Potential beneficiaries were identified across Turkey in April and May, measures taken to avoid duplication with other assistance schemes and specific vulnerability criteria applied in cooperation with DGMM. In May, UNHCR started the distribution of cards for the cash assistance through PTT transfers.

By the end of June, a total of 10,294 households had received the cash payments. UNHCR will be conducting Post-Distribution Monitoring in July.