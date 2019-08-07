UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, June 2019

Key Figures (as of 27 June 2019)

4 million Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey, including over 3.6 million Syrian nationals and close to 400,000 registered refugees and asylumseekers of other nationalities

500,000 Unique visitors to UNHCR’s digital HELP platform which shares information about rights, obligations and available services to refugees, since August 2017

468 People benefitted from Turkish language courses in Public Education Centres in Ankara, Konya, Bursa and Kayseri with the support of UNHCR

Key Developments in June 2019

The third Joint Steering Committee Meeting of the UN Development Cooperation Strategy (UNDCS) took place on 25 June. UNHCR presented the achievements and planned activities of the Results Group on Migration and International Protection which it chairs. This is one of four result groups within the framework of the five-year plan. Stakeholders from government institutions, including the Strategy and Budget Office, civil society organizations, academia and international organizations discussed priorities for the next planning cycle, in line with the new guidance of the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework and the soon expected National Development Plan of Turkey.

In collaboration with the InterParliamentary Union (IPU) Group, The Turkish Grand National Assembly and UNHCR launched the Turkish version of the Handbook for Parliamentarians entitled “A guide to international refugee protection and building state asylum systems”. The President of the IPU, Ms. Gabriela Cuevas Barron, was on official visit to Turkey and spoke at the launch together with UNHCR Representative, the Chair of the IPU Turkey Group, and the Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly. The Handbook was launched at the Turkish Grand National Assembly in Ankara on 11 June and will be disseminated to all parliamentarians.

UNHCR issued a press release on 24 June stating that Turkey, along with Germany, Ethiopia and Costa Rica would co-convene the Global Refugee Forum to take place in Geneva in December 2019. The Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidency released statements on the occasion of World Refugee Day in which the role of Turkey at the upcoming Global Refugee Forum was referred to. Turkey called on governments and stakeholders to participate in the Global Refugee Forum and to declare significant pledges for refugees.