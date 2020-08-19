UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, July 2020

Key Figures (as of 26 July 2020)

4 million Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including almost 3.6 million Syrian nationals and close to 330,000 registered refugees and asylumseekers of other nationalities. Over 98% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces

12,288 Households received one off COVID-19 emergency cash payments by end of July

65,900 Hygiene kits delivered and distributed to refugee and host community households in 35 provinces through 61 partners in July

Key Developments in July 2020

The first departure on resettlement from Turkey took place in July, following the period of suspension of resettlement travel due to COVID-19. The departure concerned a medical case, with eight Syrian refugees departing to Denmark.

Identification and referrals for resettlement consideration are ongoing, and during July, interviews for resettlement using remote interviewing modalities, with requisite integrity measures resumed, in cooperation with the Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM) and the respective provincial department in Ankara. Remote interviewing modalities will be expanded to other locations in subsequent months.

The Deputy Minister of Interior of Turkey, Mr. İsmail Çataklı, attended the High-Level Meeting on 6 July, of the Support Platform for the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees which calls for renewed partnerships, targeted investments and more international solidarity to address one of the world’s longestrunning displacement situations. The Deputy Minister joined UNHCR’s High Commissioner, representatives of Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, the World Bank and the International Council of Voluntary Agencies (ICVA).

During this intervention, the Deputy Minister highlighted the importance of solidarity with Afghan refugees, indicating that restrictive migration policies pose a risk to the lives and physical integrity. He highlighted that international cooperation was essential for the voluntary repatriation of Afghans and reconfirmed the interest of Turkey to join and engage in the solutions platform.

The distribution of the COVID-19 Emergency Cash Assistance through PTT continued during July, in close cooperation with the Directorate General for Migration Management: 15,255 households (72,182 individuals) have been identified as eligible for this one-off cash assistance, and 12,288 households have received the assistance. While identification of beneficiary households is continuing, post distribution monitoring has started.