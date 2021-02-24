UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, January 2021

Key Figures (as of 31 January 2021)

4 million

Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including over 3.6 million Syrian nationals and close to 320,000 international protection status holders and asylum-seekers of other nationalities.

Over 98% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces.

315

Refugees departed for resettlement in January, 79 per cent of whom are Syrians. UNHCR provided 465 submissions for resettlement consideration in the first month of 2021.

86,300

Households received one off COVID-19 emergency cash payments by end of January.

Key Developments in January 2021

UNHCR continues to carry out the one-off COVID-19 Emergency Cash Assistance in cooperation with DGMM and through the service provider PTT. By the end of January, UNHCR had reached close to 86,300 households with cash payments. UNHCR’s initial target of 85,000 households has therefore been reached.

Payments for identified beneficiaries within the COVID cash scheme will continue until end of March 2021.

The third round of postdistribution monitoring for the COVID-19 emergency cash, covering a sample of 545 households across the country was completed. The sample represents almost 60,000 beneficiary households who received their assistance between October and December 2020. As the post-distribution monitoring was being conducted, remunerators identified additional protection concerns which emerged from the interviews.

UNHCR is following up on these issues and referring beneficiaries to relevant services.

In January, UNHCR provided 465 resettlement submissions to five countries; and close to 315 refugees departed for resettlement to six countries, including 30 refugees who departed for the Netherlands.

This is the first departure to the Netherlands since the COVID19 pandemic. Refugees were interviewed by UNHCR staff via remote processing modalities with the support of the Provincial Directorates of Migration Management in eight locations across the country.