UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, January 2020

Key Figures (as of 30 January 2020)

4 million Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including almost 3.6 million Syrian nationals and close to 330,000 registered refugees and asylumseekers of other nationalities. Over 98% of Syrianrefugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces

999 Refugees departed for resettlement in 2020 as of end of January, 77 per cent of whom are Syrians

30,910 Calls answered on the UNHCR counselling line in January with a 92% answer rate for queued calls

Key Developments in January

The fourth Migration, Security and Social Cohesion Regional HighLevel Workshop took place in Kocaeli on 14 January. In his opening speech, UNHCR’s Deputy Representative underlined Turkey’s harmonization policy as a two-way process by refugee and host communities to establish a culture of living together and highlighted the importance of approaches at the local level. He also noted that harmonization recalls and builds on the resilience of refugees as well as their strength in coping with the challenges of displacement. The Deputy Minister of Interior outlined that Turkey developed its unique migration management system incorporating cultural and historic components, while also welcoming Syrians to Turkey without discrimination. The Governor of Kocaeli highlighted that Kocaeli hosts individuals from around the world and is a melting pot of cultural wealth.

A mission of the Priority Situations Core Group on Resettlement was organised by UNHCR and the Governments of Sweden and Ireland and took place in Istanbul between 29-31 January. It brought together 33 participants from 17 States as well as representatives of Turkey, the EU Delegation in Turkey and IOM. The Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM) and the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs played an active role in the discussions on the protection situation and the procedures in Turkey as well as on ways to promote resettlement and complementary pathways.

Participants visited four sites in Istanbul where particularly vulnerable groups including women and children at risk, LGBTI and refugees of other nationalities reside.

DGMM and UNHCR co-organised a training on standards and procedures of international protection status determination from 13 to 17 January. The training brought together 88 migration experts of DGMM and Provincial Directorates across the country, who undertake refugee status determination as well as police officers and civil servants working on migration. The training provided technical and practical information on interviewing techniques, legal analysis and exclusion analysis of decision making relevant to international protection status determination.