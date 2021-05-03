UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, February / March 2021

Key Figures (as of 31 March 2021)

4 million

Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including over 3.6 million Syrian nationals and close to 320,000 international protection status holders and asylum-seekers of other nationalities.

Over 98% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces, while 1.6% are hosted in temporary accommodation centres managed by DGMM.

429

Refugees departed for resettlement to seven countries, 78 per cent of whom are Syrians. UNHCR provided 547 submissions for resettlement consideration in March.

25,050

Calls answered on the UNHCR Counselling line in March with the majority of calls enquiring about resettlement opportunities followed by financial assistance.

Key Developments in February-March 2021

UNHCR concluded the one-off COVID-19 Emergency Cash Assistance in cooperation with DGMM and through the service provider PTT in March. By 25 March, UNHCR had reached 88,799 households with cash payments with a collection rate of 82 per cent of the total number of households identified for the cash assistance. UNHCR has carried out postdistribution monitoring exercises at various stages throughout the process to measure the effectiveness of the cash assistance, how it contributed to beneficiaries’ needs and to better inform future CBI programmes. The final results are currently being analyzed.

UNHCR and UNDP launched the 2021-2022 3RP Turkey Country Chapter on 19 February with a total appeal of USD 1.03 bn. and hosting 200 representatives of government institutions, donors, UN agencies, international/national NGOs. The UN Turkey Officer in Charge, Representatives of UNHCR and UNDP, the Director General (DG)

Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Deputy DG Migration Management delivered speeches. Senior government officials recognized the importance and unique contribution of the 3RP and called for increased sustainable international support. Opening remarks were followed by presentations of the coordinated refugee response, achievements, priorities and needs for 2021-2022.

The fifth Conference on “Supporting the Future of Syria and the Region” took place on 30 March and was preceded by a virtual Day of Dialogue and week of side events. Turkey’s Deputy Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Mr.

Sedat Önal and Mr. Yavuz Selim Kıran participated in Ministerial sessions; while the Deputy Minister of Family Labour and Social Services spoke at the Day of Dialogue panel on economic development and sustainable livelihoods. The Turkish Red Crescent organized a side event with IFRC before the conference.

USD 4.4bn was pledged at the conference. The total UN appeal requirements are USD 10bn, for both inside Syria and the region.