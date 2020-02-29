UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, February 2020

Key Figures (as of 27 February 2020)

4 million Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including almost 3.6 million Syrian nationals and close to 330,000 registered refugees and asylumseekers of other nationalities. Over 98% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces

11,342 Vulnerable individuals provided with financial assistance through UNHCR’s cash for protection interventions

47,000 Followers/likes to UNHCR’s Communication with Communities (CWC) Facebook Page

Key Developments in February

The Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) 2020-21 Turkey Country Chapter was launched on 21 February 2020. Over 100 representatives of government institutions, donors, UN agencies, international and national NGOs participated. Opening remarks by UNHCR and UNDP Representatives, were followed by remarks by the Deputy Director General of Consular Affairs of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Director General of Migration Management of the Ministry of Interior, recognizing the importance over the years of contribution through the 3RP and calling for larger, sustained international support. The event provided an opportunity to reflect on the progress achieved and to present needs and priority interventions under the 3RP for the coming year.

In view of the movements to the western borders, UNHCR deployed teams to the border areas, mainly in Edirne bordering Greece as well as mobile teams along Turkey’s coast.

Both at the land and sea borders, UNHCR teams have been in close contact with local authorities, border officials, other UN agencies on the ground and NGO partners for needs assessment and coordination of humanitarian support.