UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, December 2020

Key Figures (as of 31 December 2020)

4 million Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including over 3.6 million Syrian nationals and close to 320,000 international protection status holders and asylum-seekers of other nationalities. Over 98% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces.

4,048 Refugees departed for resettlement in 2020 as of end of December, 78 per cent of whom are Syrians. UNHCR provided close to 6,100 submissions for resettlement consideration in 2020.

79,401 Households received one off COVID-19 emergency cash payments by end of December.