UNHCR Turkey Operational Update, April 2021

Key Figures (as of 30 April 2021)

4 million

Refugees and asylum-seekers in Turkey including over 3.6 million Syrian nationals and close to 320,000 international protection status holders and asylum-seekers of other nationalities.

Over 98% of Syrian refugees live across Turkey in 81 provinces, while 1.6% are hosted in seven temporary accommodation centres managed by DGMM.

1,530

Refugees have departed for resettlement to seven countries in 2021 so far, 78 per cent of whom are Syrians. UNHCR provided over 1,550 submissions for resettlement consideration in April alone.

15,670

Calls answered on the UNHCR Counselling line in April with the majority of calls enquiring about resettlement opportunities followed by financial assistance. UNHCR also received 1,510 calls on its dedicated GBV line.