UNHCR Turkey: Livelihoods and Self-Reliance Factsheet (August 2018)

Promoting Livelihoods and Self-Reliance

In line with the strategy developed within the framework of the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) for Turkey, expanding livelihood and job opportunities for Syrians and refugees of other nationalities in Turkey is a strategic objective of UNHCR in an effort to support self-reliance as a prerequisite to any durable solution.

Turkey’s national asylum framework, as set out in the Regulation on Work Permits of Foreigners under Temporary Protection in January 2016 and the Regulation on Work Permit of International Protection Applicants and International Protection Status Holders in April 2016, grants access to formal employment, thus providing an enabling environment to achieve self-reliance.

Government statistics indicate that, nearly 22,000 Syrian refugees have been issued work permits, since the adoption of the Regulation on Work Permits of Foreigners under Temporary Protection in January 2016 and the Regulation on Work Permit of International Protection Applicants and International Protection Status Holders in April 2016. These figures give an indication of the challenge ahead and the need to maintain and strengthen the efforts to facilitate formal economic participation of refugees. In January 2018, the fees relating to issuance of work permits have been halved in an attempt to encourage employers to engage refugees.