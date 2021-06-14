UNHCR Turkey Izmir Field Office 2020 Operational Highlights [EN/TR]

UNHCR supported the local authorities and partners to respond to the growing need for hygiene materials during the COVID-19 pandemic. Over 7,050 hygiene kits were delivered to local authorities in the Aegean region including Izmir Metropolitan Municipality, Buca District Governorate, Buca District Municipality, Izmir Provincial Directorate of Religious Affairs, Yunusemre District Municipality as well as Doctors of the World (DDD) for further distribution to households of vulnerable refugee and host communities in Izmir and Manisa. Over 5,020 hygiene kits were handed to refugees, corresponding to around 70 per cent of the total distribution while delivery to host communities constituted around 30 per cent with 2,030 kits.

Around 53,400 humanitarian relief items were provided to support the border authorities in responding to immediate humanitarian needs of persons rescued, intercepted and apprehended in the Aegean border region.

Over 2,750 individuals were assessed, counselled and referred to relevant services through municipal partners in cooperation with UNHCR in the Aegean Region.

UNHCR expanded its cooperation with local actors with new partnerships including Izmir Metropolitan Municipality and Denizli Metropolitan Municipality to promote inclusion of refugees into existing services.