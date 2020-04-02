UNHCR Turkey Izmir Field Office 2019 Operational Update

Year 2019 in Review

A Processing and Screening Centre was established at the Kuşadası Turkish Coast Guard post in Aydin Kuşadası Marina with the support of UNHCR and in collaboration with the Turkish Coast Guard, Kuşadası DistrictGovernorate and the Aydin Provincial Directorate of Migration Management.

The two-floor screening and processing facility supports the pre-screening capacity of the border authorities to facilitate identification, assistance and referral of individuals with protection and other humanitarian needs, to support adequate and dignified reception conditions for, and timely processing of, intercepted, apprehended and rescued individuals.

Over 1,100 persons with specific needs were identified, assessed, counselled and referred to appropriate services through municipal partners in cooperation with UNHCR in the Aegean region.

Interventions were made for persons with medical needs, SGBV survivors, women at risk, LGBTI persons, children at risk, elderly individuals, single parents and persons in need of registration for temporary or international protection in Turkey.

In cooperation with the Provincial Directorates of the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services, some 340 staff were trained on international protection in İzmir, Aydın, Antalya, Kütahya,

Denizli and Isparta. UNHCR placed special emphasis on reaching staff working with persons with specific needs, particularly refugee children and women at risk.