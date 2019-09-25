25 Sep 2019

UNHCR Turkey Izmir Field Office 2018 Operational Update

Published on 24 Sep 2019
Almost 200 staff of the Provincial Directorates of the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services were trained on international protection in İzmir and Muğla. UNHCR placed special emphasis on reaching staff working with persons with specific needs, particularly refugee children and women at risk.

Close to 100 protection monitoring missions and visits were conducted in the Aegean region. UNHCR focused most of its visits on identification of and advocacy on protection issues affecting refugees and asylum seekers.

Around 45,450 individuals received core relief items in the western Aegean border region and 20 accommodation and WASH facilities were installed in key border areas in İzmir and Aydın.

UNHCR’s İzmir Field Office promotes and supports access to and provision of protection and quality services for asylum-seekers and refugees in the Aegean region, including İzmir. The Aegean is located in the south-western part of Turkey with around 12 million inhabitants, and hosts a considerable number of urban refugee population with an estimated 257,000 persons of concern. UNHCR’s İzmir Office covers 10 provinces including İzmir, Aydın, Muğla, Manisa, Denizli, Uşak, Kütahya, Isparta, Burdur and Antalya.

The coastal provinces along the Aegean (İzmir, Aydın, Muğla and Antalya) are also relevant border regions for often irregular movements by sea. To support protection-sensitive border management and delivery of immediate humanitarian assistance to intercepted, apprehended and rescued persons, UNHCR works in cooperation with relevant border authorities and national institutions in charge of managing Turkey’s borders, including the Turkish Coast Guard, the Gendarmerie General Command and the National Police.

Provincial and local institutions and service providers are provided with material and technical support to strengthen their ability to meet the increased demand in services, particularly by the most vulnerable refugees. As such, UNHCR places special attention on the identification of, and response to, persons with specific needs, enhanced protection monitoring and strengthened referrals to public service providers to support access to effective protection. By widening its networks with partners and key influencers at the local level, such as municipalities, mukhtars and imams, in locations hosting high numbers of refugees, UNHCR consolidates communication, between refugees and host communities as well as refugees and service providers. UNHCR also promotes social cohesion among refugee and host communities, and enhances awareness on the rights and obligations of refugees. Municipalities are strongly supported in their efforts to include refugees in municipal assistance and distribution schemes, and their access to local representation mechanisms. In addition, the participation of local authorities in discussions with humanitarian actors operating on the refugee response in the region is also promoted through established inter-agency coordination mechanisms such as the Inter-Sector Working Group (ISWG). Co-chaired by UNHCR and IOM, the ISWG convenes on a regular basis in Izmir and provides an important forum for discussion on key and cross-cutting protection, basic needs and health issues as well as education and livelihoods. The ISWG promotes good practices, develops harmonized approaches to the response and addresses challenges faced, in support of refugees and asylum seekers in the Aegean region.

