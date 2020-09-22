UNHCR Turkey - Fact Sheet September 2020

Some 4 million refugees and asylum-seekers

Turkey is home to the world’s largest refugee population, 3.6 million of whom are Syrian under temporary protection and close to 370,000 are refugees and asylum seekers of other nationalities.

Key locations

Over 98 per cent of refugees in Turkey live among the host community, and less than 2% in Temporary Accommodation Centres.

Legal framework

Turkey’s refugee response is based on a comprehensive legal framework, in particular the Law on Foreigners and International Protection (2013) and the Temporary Protection Regulation (2014).

Working with Partners and Public Institutions