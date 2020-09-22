Turkey + 2 more
UNHCR Turkey - Fact Sheet September 2020
Attachments
Some 4 million refugees and asylum-seekers
Turkey is home to the world’s largest refugee population, 3.6 million of whom are Syrian under temporary protection and close to 370,000 are refugees and asylum seekers of other nationalities.
Key locations
Over 98 per cent of refugees in Turkey live among the host community, and less than 2% in Temporary Accommodation Centres.
Legal framework
Turkey’s refugee response is based on a comprehensive legal framework, in particular the Law on Foreigners and International Protection (2013) and the Temporary Protection Regulation (2014).
Working with Partners and Public Institutions
Turkey continues to host the largest number of refugees in the world. UNHCR and its partners work in support of the refugee response provided by the Government of Turkey. The Law on Foreigners and International Protection and Temporary Protection Regulation provide a strong legal framework for the legal stay and access to rights and services for persons in need of international protection, including access to education, health care and social services, upon registration with the authorities.
In supporting the refugee response in Turkey, UNHCR works in partnership with line ministries and public institutions at the national, provincial and local levels, including municipalities, international and national nongovernmental organisations, United Nations sister agencies, the private sector, as well as with refugees and host communities. The Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM) is UNHCR’s main government counterpart in the refugee response.
UNHCR co-leads with UNDP the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) in response to the Syria crisis, and coordinates the support of partners to Turkey’s refugee response to address unmet needs and to avoid duplication and gaps. UNHCR also chairs the International Protection and Migration Results Group of the Turkey 2016-2020 UN Development and Cooperation Strategy (UNDCS).