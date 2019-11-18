18 Nov 2019

UNHCR Turkey - Fact Sheet October 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (114.15 KB)

Some 4 million refugees Turkey is home to the world’s largest refugee population, with over 3.6 million Syrian refugees and close to 400,000 refugees and asylum seekers of other nationalities.

Key locations : Over 98 per cent of refugees in Turkey live in urban, peri-urban and rural areas, while the remaining refugees (1.7%) live in Temporary Accommodation Centres.

  • The Government of Turkey leads the refugee response with UNHCR providing technical, operational and capacity development support. Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world and its response to refugees has been generous and positive. The national legal framework, namely the Law on Foreigners and International Protection and Temporary Protection Regulation provides refugees and asylum-seekers with a range of rights, including access to education, health care and social services, upon registration with the authorities. UNHCR Turkey has a country office in Ankara and field presences in Istanbul, Izmir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Şanlıurfa and Van.

  • In supporting the refugee response in Turkey, UNHCR works in partnership with public institutions at the national, provincial and local levels, including municipalities, with national and international non-governmental organisations, United Nations sister agencies, the private sector, as well as with refugees and host communities.

  • As the Refugee Agency, UNHCR coordinates with partners to support Turkey’s refugee response, with a view to avoid duplication and gaps, and address unmet needs of refugees and asylum-seekers. UNHCR co-leads with UNDP the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) in response to the Syria crisis, and chairs the International Protection and Migration Results Group of the Turkey 2016-2020 UN Development and Cooperation Strategy (UNDCS). Through sector working groups and other fora, UNHCR contributes to achieving the objectives of the 3RP by improving referral networks to public service providers and to the complementarity of interventions by different actors in the response

