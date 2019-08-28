UNHCR Turkey - Fact Sheet July 2019

Some 4 million refugees

Turkey continues to be home to the world’s largest refugee population.

Key locations

Over 98 per cent of refugees in Turkey live in urban, peri-urban and rural areas, while the remaining refugees live in Temporary Accommodation Centres.

Refugee youth

Close to 1.4 million refugees in Turkey are under 15 years old, and over 800,000 are aged between 15 and 24.

Working with Partners and Public Institutions