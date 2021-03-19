UNHCR Turkey - Fact Sheet February 2021 [EN/TR]

Population: Turkey is host to the world’s largest refugee population since 2014. 3.6 million of whom are Syrian under temporary protection and close to 330,000 are refugees and asylum seekers of other nationalities

Legal Framework: Turkey’s refugee response is based on a comprehensive legal framework, in particular the Law on Foreigners and International Protection (2013) and the Temporary Protection Regulation (2014).

UNHCR co-leads with UNDP the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) in response to the Syria crisis, coordinating partner support to Turkey’s refugee response to address unmet needs and avoid duplication and gaps.