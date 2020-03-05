UNHCR Turkey - Fact Sheet February 2020

Key Figures

Turkey is home to the world’s largest refugee population, with almost 3.6 million Syrians under temporary protection and close to 330,000 refugees and asylum-seekers of other nationalities.

Key locations

Over 98 per cent of refugees in Turkey live in urban, periurban and rural areas, while the remaining refugees (less than 2%) live in Temporary Accommodation Centres.

■ The Government of Turkey leads the refugee response with UNHCR providing capacity development support.

Turkey hosts the largest number of refugees in the world and its response to refugees has been generous and positive. The national legal framework, namely the Law on Foreigners and International Protection and Temporary Protection Regulation, provides refugees and asylum-seekers with access to education, health care and social services, upon registration with the authorities.

■ In supporting the refugee response in Turkey, UNHCR works in partnership with public institutions at the national, provincial and local levels, including municipalities, with national and international non-governmental organisations, United Nations sister agencies, the private sector, as well as with refugees and host communities. UNHCR Turkey has a country office in Ankara and field presences in Istanbul, Izmir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Şanlıurfa and Van.

■ As the Refugee Agency, UNHCR co-leads with UNDP the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP) in response to the Syria crisis with an appeal of USD 1.174 billion for Turkey in 2020. The 3RP provides a strategy, plan and resource requirements to continue to support to the Government of Turkey’s refugee response. The plan is based on Turkey’s comprehensive legal framework for international and temporary protection and policies of harmonisation and inclusion of refugees in national services. UNHCR also chairs the International Protection and Migration Results Group of the Turkey 2016-2020 UN Development and Cooperation Strategy (UNDCS).