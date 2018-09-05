UNHCR Turkey: Education Factsheet (August 2018)

Promoting Access of Refugees to Education

UNHCR’s education strategy centres on promoting access of refugees to a broad continuum of educational opportunities, ranging from formal education to higher education and opportunities for adults to learn new skills. A core element of this strategy is to promote the effective inclusion of refugees at all levels of the national education system. The operationalization of this strategy takes into consideration both the national policy context and the work of other agencies in the sector, such as UNICEF’s promotion of children’s access to education.

UNHCR recognises the importance of ensuring that in addition to having access to primary and secondary education, refugees have access to post-secondary education opportunities that include higher education programmes, skills training and Turkish language courses for adults. These programmes support the goal of promoting increased self-reliance for refugees through providing them with the knowledge and skills needed to access a wider range of high-skill or professional livelihoods opportunities. As the greater part of UNHCR’s education programming focuses on persons over 18 years of age, it is also important to ensure effective linkages with livelihoods programming by UNHCR and other agencies and promote smooth transitions from learning to work.