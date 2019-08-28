UNHCR Turkey: Communication with communities Factsheet (July 2019)

CONTEXT AND PRIORITIES

Communicating with refugees is a vital component of UNHCR’s work in Turkey. In cooperation with the Government of Turkey and a wide range of partners, UNHCR works to provide refugees and asylumseekers with the information that they need to access protection and assistance as well as to make informed decisions about their lives. UNHCR aims to receive feedback from refugee communities to tailor its communication to the needs of affected communities. Two-way communication between UNHCR and the people it serves not only ensures the effectiveness and quality of UNHCR’s programmes, but is key to accountability and transparency.

Strategic Approach

UNHCR’s communication with communities (CwC) strategy comprises of three key areas: