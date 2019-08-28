UNHCR Turkey: Communication with communities Factsheet (July 2019)
CONTEXT AND PRIORITIES
Communicating with refugees is a vital component of UNHCR’s work in Turkey. In cooperation with the Government of Turkey and a wide range of partners, UNHCR works to provide refugees and asylumseekers with the information that they need to access protection and assistance as well as to make informed decisions about their lives. UNHCR aims to receive feedback from refugee communities to tailor its communication to the needs of affected communities. Two-way communication between UNHCR and the people it serves not only ensures the effectiveness and quality of UNHCR’s programmes, but is key to accountability and transparency.
Strategic Approach
UNHCR’s communication with communities (CwC) strategy comprises of three key areas:
Effective two-way communication and information dissemination channels: UNHCR aims to have a holistic approach to CwC so that refugees and asylum-seekers can access a full range of channels and tools to communicate and receive information. UNHCR therefore complements its long-standing use of “traditional” communication channels such as counselling, outreach, information sessions, participatory assessments, and printed materials, with a range of telecommunications and online tools. These include the UNHCR Counselling Line, a dedicated call centre where refugees can call and receive individual counselling; the use of SMSs for notices and alerts on assistance programmes; three websites that specifically provide information to refugees and asylum-seekers (Help, Services Advisor and Results); and a dedicated CwC Facebook page where refugees can receive information in a shareable way and ask questions.
Coordination: As part of its coordination function under the Regional Refugee and Resilience Plan (3RP), UNHCR works to enhance inter-agency coordination and collaboration on CwC-related activities through a CwC Technical Taskforce. Building on a mapping exercise in 2017 which identified the range of CwC channels and tools used in the refugee response in Turkey, and on a 2018/2019 survey on communication needs and tools of refugees, UNHCR is engaging with partners to identify gaps, provide technical advice and support, and promote the use of good CwC practices throughout all sectors of the refugee response.
Cooperation with the authorities: UNHCR aims at cooperating on CwC with a number of national institutions, most notably the Directorate General of Migration Management (DGMM), and the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services (MoFLSS). UNHCR and the latter two institutions work closely together to produce and disseminate information material.