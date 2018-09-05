UNHCR Turkey: Communication with Communities Factsheet (August 2018)

Working closely with the Government of Turkey, partners and communities, UNHCR’s Communication with Communities (CwC) activities facilitate the participation of refugees, enhance accountability and enable effectiveness of programmes. In particular, in ensuring that refugees are equipped with information about their rights, obligations and the services available to them, these efforts help to strengthen their protection in Turkey. Additionally, UNHCR aims to foster understanding between refugee communities and host communities in Turkey through its communication efforts and activities.

UNHCR’s CwC strategy comprises of three key areas:

Mainstreaming of effective two-way communication and information dissemination channels: through individual counselling of refugees and asylum-seekers, outreach, information sessions and participatory assessments, printed materials, online and digital information channels and partnership with local, community-based organizations.

Coordination: as part of its coordination function to support Turkey’s refugee response, UNHCR works to enhance inter-agency coordination and collaboration on CwC-related activities. Building on a mapping exercise in 2017 which identified the range of CwC channels and tools used in the refugee response, UNHCR is now engaging with partners to identify gaps, provide technical advice and support, and ensure that good CwC practices are adopted throughout all sectors of the response.