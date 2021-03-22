UNHCR Turkey 2020 Operational Highlights

Turkey is home to the world’s largest refugee population, 3.6 million of whom are Syrian under temporary protection and close to 330,000 are refugees and asylum-seekers of other nationalities.

Over 98 per cent of refugees in Turkey live among the host community, and less than 2% in Temporary Accommodation Centres.

Turkey’s refugee response is based on a comprehensive legal framework, in particular the Law on Foreigners and International Protection (2013) and the Temporary Protection Regulation (2014).

Building on the comprehensive legal framework in place in Turkey, in line with the Refugee and Resilience Response Plan (3RP) strategic directions and in the spirit of the Global Compact for Refugees (GCR), UNHCR supports the inclusion of persons under temporary and international protection into national systems and, as part of the multi-stakeholder approach, has been prioritizing the provision of assistance and service delivery through national and local institutions.