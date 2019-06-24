UNHCR Lebanon: Outcome Monitoring Report: 3RP Turkey Chapter 2018

SUMMARY

The 3RP partners in Turkey engaged in a Monitoring & Evaluation review exercise in 2017 in order to design the first overall M&E framework of the response, and outline how the work of its six sectors have contributed to the four strategic objectives of the plan which are to:

Contribute to the protection of vulnerable individuals Support the provision of public services through national systems Provide immediate assistance to vulnerable individuals and reduce their exposure to the effects of poverty and displacement Expand livelihood and job opportunities for people in need

This report is the first attempt to report against the 3RP M&E Framework for the results achieved in 2018. It is based on inputs from the relevant 3RP sectors against the different inter-sectoral outcomes and cross-sectoral discussions to articulate collective achievements.

The 3RP partners were successful in mobilizing funding to achieve agreed objectives, with USD1.45 billion or 83% of the 2018 financial requirements secured. The refugee component of the plan was almost fully funded, while only 40% of the resilience financial requirements was secured.

The relatively high funding level for the overall plan has allowed 3RP partners to record significant progress across a wide range of interventions in support of the Government of Turkey's response. Key achievements include:

- The completion of the verification exercise with 2,756,612 Syrians under temporary protection having been verified and their files updated, and 423,813 persons with special needs identified by supporting the Directorate General for Migration Management (DGMM);

Providing specialized protection services to support 116,000 children benefitting from psycho-social services (PSS) programmes, and 36,000 SGBV survivors, including in cooperation with the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services;

The organization of joint events, including with public institutions and municipalities, to foster positive interaction between 53,000 host community members, and Syrians under temporary protection in partnership with 73 local institutions;

An increase of 29% (compared to 2017) in the utilization of health services in the seven-refugee health training centres managed by health partners;

An increase in the number of children enrolled in school by 5%. A significant contribution in supporting the attendance of children and adolescents in schools was made by the Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE).

The investment of a record USD25 million into municipal services, for particularly south-eastern municipalities which face the most pressure on their services;

The provision of cash assistance to a record 1.9 million individuals, including over 1.5 million beneficiaries of the Emergency Social Safety Net (ESSN) system), working with the Ministry of Family, Labour and Social Services and the Turkish Red Crescent Society. The mean Livelihoods Coping Strategy Index, as it relates to the most vulnerable Syrians has decreased by 18%, which is 3% above the target and can largely be attributed to the ESSN.

The impact on the self-reliance of Livelihoods and Food Security and Agriculture beneficiaries, with 3,334 beneficiaries placed into jobs or given income opportunities, and support provided to another 1,879 to start businesses - a slight increase compared to 2017.

This report details the contributions of 3RP partners made to the achievements mentioned above, including through a selection of impact stories illustrating the different areas of work of the response. In 2019, the response will continue expanding its support to the Government of Turkey across these priority areas, with a particular effort to strengthen linkages between 3RP Basic Needs and Livelihoods Sectors efforts to transition some beneficiaries from cash assistance to self-reliance. Continued emphasis will be on strengthening gender responsiveness of actions in Turkey, ensuring services and support are equally benefitting women, men, boys and girls of all ages and minority groups, in line with the SDG commitment on leaving no one behind.