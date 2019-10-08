08 Oct 2019

UNHCR and AFAD agree emergency preparedness and response cooperation

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 08 Oct 2019 View Original

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, and Turkey’s Ministry of Interior Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency, AFAD, have today signed a memorandum of understanding to mutually strengthen their global emergency preparedness and humanitarian responses.

The agreement, discussed over two years, will now facilitate UNHCR’s and AFAD’s sharing of technical expertise and support in humanitarian and refugee response situations. It will also facilitate their collaboration in capacity building and emergency response training, supply chain management through their respective logistics hubs and the exchange of good practices.

UNHCR looks forward to working with AFAD to maintain and enhance cooperation through the Comprehensive Refugee Response Framework and towards the Global Compact on Refugees.

