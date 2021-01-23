UNDP Turkey Supports Employability and Social Cohesion in five provinces through Vocational and Technical Trainings in the area of Renewable Energy Sector

“Increasing Employability for Syrian Refugees and Turkish Host Communities in the Renewable Energy Sector” Project, which is financed by the Republic of Korea, and implemented by the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in partnership with the Ministry of National Education (MoNE), Directorate General for Life-Long Learning, aims to benefit an estimated 500 people by increasing their access to employability in the renewable energy sector in Bursa, Kocaeli, Konya, Mersin and Hatay provinces. The Project, where the participants will be provided vocational and technical skills through applied trainings also intends to create an ecosystem by bringing private sector actors, public institutions, business organizations, NGOs/INGOs, chambers of commerce and industry, organized industrial zones, and academia together.

Implemented under UNDP's Syria Crisis Response and Resilience Portfolio and financed by the Republic of Korea, “Increasing Employability for Syrian Refugees and Turkish Host Communities in the Renewable Energy Sector” project aims to contribute to sustainable development, social cohesion, and local socio-economic development by creating a trained human resource and by supporting employment potential in the field of the renewable energy sector. The vocational trainings to be provided in the provinces of Bursa, Kocaeli, Konya, Mersin, and Hatay in cooperation with the Directorate General for Life-Long Learning, focusses primarily on the training of the unskilled workforce in the sector. The participants will acquire professional and technical skills especially the manufacturing, installation, and maintenance of the existing equipment and systems of power plants and facilities producing renewable energy in the field of solar and wind energy. At the end of the program, it is aimed to bring 500 participants to the educated workforce by obtaining the Course Completion Certificate with Europass validity. The project also draws attention to the fact that women constitute at least 25% of the total employment target within the scope of gender equality.

Public Education Centers, Vocational and Technical Anatolian High Schools, private sector companies operating in the field of renewable energy were visited within the scope of the project in the provinces of Bursa, Kocaeli, Konya, Mersin, and Hatay. With the "Stakeholder Analysis Report" prepared during these visits, the private sector actors, the existing potential workforce in the project provinces, and the needs assessment of the vocational and technical education institutions regarding renewable energy studies were conducted and the "Photovoltaic Solar Panels Installation and Hybrid (Solar-Wind) System Integration Course Program" was approved by the Ministry of National Education. Establishing renewable energy laboratories and supplying technical tools and equipment to the institutions where the training will be provided has also started. At later stages of the project, by taking important steps in the field of digitalization, a practical vocational training program is planned to be delivered by a blended learning modality that combines in classroom education with distance education, for the first time in Turkey. As a pilot, Photovoltaic Solar Panels Installation and Integration into Hybrid (Solar-Wind) System Course Program will be conducted through in classroom and distance learning modalities, through the system and infrastructure of the Ministry of National Education (MoNE), Directorate General for Life-Long Learning. Participants will be able to attend classes remotely by using mobile electronic devices such as computers, smartphones, tablets, regardless of time and place, follow the content they can access remotely through e-learning, and also continue face-to-face training in classrooms.

Renewable Energy

Renewable energy is increasing its share day by day in Turkey as well as all over the world as a result of the developments such as combating climate change, advances in manufacturing technology, and sustainable energy supply. With the pilot projects implemented across the country in recent years, the renewable energy sector triggers local employment, economic growth, and local development, especially by taking advantage of the existing local workforce, technology, and innovations. Thus, within the scope of the project, the field creates a response to issues such as green infrastructure investments, a transition from a low-skilled workforce to an educated workforce, and social adaptation. Besides, since renewable energy production is dependent on local geographical, economic, and natural conditions, sectoral investments offer significant opportunities in terms of local ownership and sustainability of the investment throughout its operational life.

***

For detailed information:

Dr. Faik Uyanık, UNDP Turkey Communications Coordinator, faik.uyanik@undp.org

Rusen Inceoglu, UNDP Syria Crisis Response and Resilience Program Communications Manager, rusen.inceoglu@undp.org