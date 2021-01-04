UNDP Turkey has discussed Violence against Refugee Women and Prevention Mechanisms

Every year, globally, during 16 days between 25 November International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women and 10 December International Day for the Human Rights, “16 Days Activism Campaign” has been organized for raising awareness about violence against women and girls. In this scope, in the online Panel organized by UNDP Turkey on 2 December 2020, domestic violence against refugee women and referral mechanisms have been discussed.

Elimination of violence against women and girls is not only a fundamental human right but also an obligation for a sustainable future. Empowerment of women and girls is a significant part of development process, precondition for progress in human development and contributes to economic growth as well.

One of the main results of the gender inequality is violence against women and girls. In this frame and in the cope of 16 Days of Activism, to be able to raise awareness, join ways for elimination of violence against women and girls and reflect that violence is preventable; UNDP Turkey Syria Crisis Response and Resilience Portfolio has organized an online panel and workshop on Violence against Women and Refugee Women.

The opening speech was made by UNDP Turkey Country Representative Assistant Seher Alacacı Arıner. In her speech, Alacacı Arıner drew attention to the effects of COVID-19 and the pandemic, the increased violence against women and girls in this process, and that they are the women who have been laid off case of crisis. She pointed out that gender equality is indispensable for sustainable development goals, and particularly the difficulties that refugee women have faced.

The first speaker at the panel was Lawyer Zeynep Duygu Ulusoy, who works on the rights of disadvantaged groups and humanitarian aid. Ulusoy stated that violence has been the common problem of women, regardless of language, religion, race, education and income level, and women may have demanded fundamental rights and freedoms at the borders of the country, regardless of the legal status of the individual. She mentioned definition and criteria of being refugee and in Turkey. Ulusoy pointed out the responsibilities that Istanbul Convention has assigned to all signatory states, and the national mechanisms and to be able to proper functioning of these mechanisms the public officials, including the health forces, are obliged to report the relevant crime to the right authority.

The second speaker, Cansu Gülergün, Protection Officer of the International Federation Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, stated that the most common problems of refugee women are the language barrier, their lack of knowledge about their rights, and the insufficient resources of institutions and organizations that provide services in places where the refugee population is high. She suggested that applications such as KADES can provide language options, and technical training and support can be given to the staff in call centers. In the first months of the pandemic process, especially between March and June, while institutions were serving with limited capacity, with the increase in the demands for basic needs, the majority of the calls were for financial aid and basic needs. Therefore identifying violence cases have been difficult and due to the fact that women were locked in the same house with people who used violence, they could not report.

The third speech in the panel was made by psychologist and social worker Leyla Soydinç from the Purple Roof Women's Shelter Foundation. Stating that in Purple Roof, they have been working more intensively and trying to establish solidarity with refugee women who want to establish lives away from violence. There are some problems regarding language barriers and discriminatory attitudes which make the situation more complicated for refugee women. However, some positive implementations should also be mentioned that a woman who requested shelter outside of the city of residence due to the violence she experienced in the past period managed to change the city of residence, and in another application, confidentiality decision could be taken which was necessary for the identity process of children.

The final speaker was, from the UNDP Turkey, Support to the Improvement of Legal Aid Practices for Access to Justice for All in Turkey (SILA) Project manager Orhun Yurtvermez. Yurtvermez mentioned that in the Project, lawyers received training on how to communicate with women subjected to violence, and the Project focused on bar associations in the Southeastern Anatolia region. As one of the important steps of the second phase of the Project, violence prevention centers will be established. In this scope, as he mentioned that, role of civil society organizations has been important due to their accessibility and mechanisms to refer women into these centers. In the second part of the event, the participants were divided into six groups and discussed their experiences with Syrian women in their fields of work; the problems they encountered and their proposed solutions; and the cooperation opportunities that can be developed between public institutions and non-governmental organizations. At the end of the event, one person from each group summarized their group discussions and shared them with all participants.