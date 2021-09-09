Turkish Red Crescent - Zonguldak Community Center Field Need Assessment Report - External Stakeholder Report [EN/TR]

1. INTRODUCTION AND BACKGROUND

As the internal conflicts, started in Syria in 2011, turned into a big war, people living in Syria forced mass migrations to different geographies, especially neighboring countries. According to the official reports, it is recorded that approximately 3,655,525 migrants took refuge in Turkey, being the border neighbor of Syria, since the beginning of the war and conflict (DGMM, 2021).

According to the 2020 year-end data of the Directorate General of Migration Management, 31.334 foreign nationals applied for the “International Protection Status” (DGMM, 2020).

Turkish Red Crescent operates in provinces, receiving intensive external migration through the Community Centers (CC). Thanks to the CCs, the studies are performed under various program titles for migrants and local community in the region. 17 Community Centers actively provide service in 16 provinces (Adana, Ankara, Bursa, Gaziantep, Hatay, İstanbul Avrupa Yakası, İstanbul Anadolu Yakası, İzmir, Kahramanmaraş, Kayseri, Kilis, Kocaeli, Konya, Mardin, Mersin and Şanlıurfa, Zonguldak) since January, 2015. The 17th Community Center was opened in Zonguldak. A regional needs map was prepared during the construction of Zonguldak Community Center. The literature was reviewed during the preparation stage of this map and the meetings with various institutions were completed and focus group interviews were conducted on 09.02.2021 – 09.03.2021 in order to develop the focus group profile and also identify the needs in the region.

The Community Based Migration Programs (CBMP) has a structure, regularly following the changing needs of the field, develop long-term partnerships with relevant stakeholders and strengthen existing ones and benefiting from the interdisciplinary expertise. The main purpose of the programs is to make sustainable contributions to the improvement of social resilience by strengthening the physical, psychological, social and economic well-being of communities and individuals. In order to realize this main purpose, the activities are carried out under four main programs through the Community Centers.