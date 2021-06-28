Turkey + 1 more
Turkish Red Crescent, Socio- Economic Empowerment Programme January Activity Report [EN/TR]
Attachments
Socio-economic Empowerment Programme aims to ensure the self-sufficiency of people under temporary protection and international protection in our country as well as the host community by improving their professional capacities to acquire professions, providing Turkish language competency and supporting entrepreneurship.
Within the scope of Socio-economic Empowerment Programme, there are three main sub-programmes are being implemented
Guıdance To Employment Sub-Programme
Entrepreneurship Sub-Programme
Agriculture And Livestock Sub-Programme