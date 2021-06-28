Turkey + 1 more

Turkish Red Crescent, Socio- Economic Empowerment Programme January Activity Report [EN/TR]

Format
Analysis
Source
Posted
Originally published

Attachments

Socio-economic Empowerment Programme aims to ensure the self-sufficiency of people under temporary protection and international protection in our country as well as the host community by improving their professional capacities to acquire professions, providing Turkish language competency and supporting entrepreneurship.

Within the scope of Socio-economic Empowerment Programme, there are three main sub-programmes are being implemented

  • Guıdance To Employment Sub-Programme

  • Entrepreneurship Sub-Programme

  • Agriculture And Livestock Sub-Programme

Related Content