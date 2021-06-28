Turkish Red Crescent Socio- Economic Empowerment Program Entrepreneurship Support Project Final Report [EN/TR]

the migration crisis has been affecting the entire humanity and among the most important steps that needs to be taken is ensuring migrants and refugees have access to livelihood and achieve economic independency without the need for any assistance, leading to the establishment of social cohesion with local people. One of the most effective ways to mitigate or eliminate the economically driven negative perception and prejudices towards migrants and refugees among local people is that they join production and thus economically contribute to their immediate circle and the community they live in.

With these considerations in mind, the Community Centers operating under the TRC Community Based Migration Programs aim to increase the employability of local people as well as Syrians under temporary protection and other foreigners under international protection, give support to their entrepreneurship, and support labor force policies in Turkey. In parallel with this objective, activities carried out for beneficiaries are focused on helping them improve their vocational capacity and language skills, referral to employment, and protection of rights in entrepreneurship and working life.

Under this program, we are happy to share with you the final reports containing the realization process, actual outputs, multiplier effects, and general assessments of projects carried out in cooperation with public institutions, non-governmental organizations, private sector representatives, and international stakeholders in order to help beneficiaries access sustainable livelihoods. This report contains the field results of the “Entrepreneurship Support Project” conducted in cooperation with the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Turkey (TOBB) and TOBB University of Economics and Technology (TOBB-ETU). We hope that it will pave and light the way for similar efforts