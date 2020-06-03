Turkish Red Crescent - Situation Analysis Study for Access of Children under International and Temporary Protection to Distance Learning during COVID-19, May 2020 [EN/TR]

BACKGROUND INFORMATION ON COVID-19 AND DISTANCE LEARNING

COVID-19 outbreak, which appeared in Wuhan, the capital of the Hubei region of China, in December, quickly spread to the whole world, and World Health Organization (WHO) declared the virus a pandemic on 11 March. In Turkey, the first case was identified on 11th of March, the same day as the pandemic declaration of WHO, as of 16th March, primary schools, secondary schools, and high schools had been closed for one week while universities had been closed for three weeks within the scope of precautionary measures. Then, it was declared that distance learning would continue through the application of Education Information Network (EBA) and the TRT channel for the students of primary schools, secondary schools, and high schools on 23th of March.

SITUATION ANALYSIS STUDY FOR ACCESS OF CHILDREN UNDER INTERNATIONAL AND TEMPORARY PROTECTION TO DISTANCE LEARNING DURING COVID-19

Children under temporary protection (TP) and international protection (IP) have encountered numerous problems with access to education. During COVID-19 outbreak, it is planned to carry out a situation analysis regarding the access of children under IP and TP to distance education, considering that the existing problems may be deepened, and the new obstacles may arise regarding the access to the distance learning system during COVID-19. The other aim of the situation analysis is to identify the barriers to access to distance learning, offering solutions when necessary, and directing existing resources for the solution of the identified problems.

Sampling:

In order to identify the barriers to access to distance learning more accurately, research is planned to be conducted on children attending school regularly before COVID-19, and the children are identified through the list of “Conditional Cash Transfer for Education (CCTE) Programme for Syrians and Other Refugee Children.” Within the scope of CCTE, cash support is provided to children who attend school regularly (not being absent more than four days within a month), which varies according to the gender and grade. For the research, children who are eligible for the CCTE payment in March 2020 were taken into consideration (March payments are made based on the school attendance in January and February). The study is conducted in 15 provinces where the majority of the people under TP and IP live in and where the community centers of Turkish Red Crescent are located. By conducting a statistical analysis based on their province and grade in order to constitute a representative sample, 385 children are identified through simple random sampling, which is one of the probability sampling methods, and children and parents are interviewed using the defined sampling list. The protection team, accompanied by an interpreter, conducted the interviews over the phone, and via the online form. Gender, nationality, province, and grade disaggregation of the sampling are presented in the figures below.