Turkish Red Crescent Migration Services Directorate Best Practices - 2021

More than a century and a half of history, the Turkish Red Crescent (TRC) has been fighting against the global diseases, effects of war, natural disasters, earthquakes, famine, and poverty whilst representing mercy and compassion all over the world. One of the primary objectives of Turkish Red Crescent is to empower individuals, and thus the society to alleviate the human suffering caused by diseases, disasters and poverty. The Turkish Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey with 541 branches and over 11000 staff countrywide.

Turkish Red Crescent is the sole host and operational Movement actor in the country, and works closely with the relevant Turkish government ministries, local authorities, disaster response, and migration management agencies in line with its assigned mandate and duties.

Due to the continuing conflict in Syria, Turkey remains host to some 5 million refugees within its borders, including nationals from Syria, Somalia, Pakistan, Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan – making it the country with the largest refugee population in the world. Given the protracted nature of the crisis, interventions seek to integrate long-term resilience benefits as well as greater community engagement to build social cohesion and harmony. These include strengthening resilience and developing adaptation mechanisms focusing on protection needs to complement efforts in basic humanitarian aid provision, and promoting safety and dignity for refugees and host community members.

The critical objective of the Turkish Red Crescent Migration Programmes is to contribute to the community resilience and culture of peaceful co-existence by empowering vulnerable groups together with the host community and enhancing individuals’ psychological, social and economic well-being. In line with the needs of the community and individuals, with a holistic and complementary approach, the Turkish Red Crescent conducts four main programs: KIZILAYKART Cash-Based Assistance Programmes, Community-Based Migration Programmes, Child Programmes, and Syria Crises Coordination Programmes