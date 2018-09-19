Turkish Red Crescent Community Centers - August 2018 [EN/TR]

SCOPE

Community Centers provide referral services, training, livelihood support, nutrition and health, social activities, advocacy and protection, volunteer activities as well as harmonization, also new generations are contributed through Child Friendly Space and Youth Friendly Space.

COMMUNITY CENTERS

First Community Center of Turkish Red Crescent was established in the city of Şanlıurfa in January 20, 2015. Currently 15 Community Centers are operating in the cities of Şanlıurfa, İstanbul (both Anatolian and European Sides), Konya, Ankara, Kilis, Bursa, İzmir, Adana, Mersin, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kayseri, Kahramanmaraş and Mardin for both local people and displaced people.