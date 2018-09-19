19 Sep 2018

Turkish Red Crescent Community Centers - August 2018 [EN/TR]

Report
from Turkish Red Crescent Society
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
Download PDF (9.43 MB)English version
preview
Download PDF (9.23 MB)Turkish version

SCOPE

Community Centers provide referral services, training, livelihood support, nutrition and health, social activities, advocacy and protection, volunteer activities as well as harmonization, also new generations are contributed through Child Friendly Space and Youth Friendly Space.

COMMUNITY CENTERS

First Community Center of Turkish Red Crescent was established in the city of Şanlıurfa in January 20, 2015. Currently 15 Community Centers are operating in the cities of Şanlıurfa, İstanbul (both Anatolian and European Sides), Konya, Ankara, Kilis, Bursa, İzmir, Adana, Mersin, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kayseri, Kahramanmaraş and Mardin for both local people and displaced people.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.